Malik Nabers "On Track" to Play Sunday Night
Malik Nabers (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on Thursday that he is on track to play Sunday night when the Giants open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers broke the franchise record with 109 receptions as a rookie before tearing his ACL in only the fourth game of his sophomore season, the first career start of 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Following a lengthy rehab that had his early-season availability in question for much of the summer, Nabers appears to be trending in the right direction and could begin the year on the right foot in what projects as one of the highest-scoring contests of Week 1.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter