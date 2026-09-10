Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Discomfort During Throwing Drills on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer discomfort during individual throwing drills during Thursday's practice and briefly went to the ground, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic. It is unclear exactly what Tagovailoa is dealing with or if it will prevent him from making the start in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did miss the first week of training camp due to lower-back spasms. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a partially torn ACL late last season and will not be ready for the 2026 season opener, which is why Tagovailoa was named as the starter to open the year. If Tagovailoa's injury keeps him from playing this weekend, either Cooper Rush or Jack Strand could be forced into action against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Tagovailoa only has short-term, deep-league appeal in two-QB formats as the starter to begin the season, but the full expectation is that Penix will take over once he is cleared to come back from his knee injury. If active in Week 1, Tagovailoa will merely be a low-end QB2 for fantasy managers in deep superflex leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall