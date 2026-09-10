De'Zhaun Stribling WR3 On Depth Chart Ahead Of Week 1
De'Zhaun Stribling was selected at the top of the second round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite his outstanding preseason, he will begin the regular season behind veterans Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. on the 49ers' depth chart. Stribling can be expected to work into games as the 49ers' primary slot receiver, according to beat writer Matt Barrows of The Athletic. San Francisco opens the season against the Rams, who added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the offseason. With that pair likely assigned to keep Evans and Samuel in check, and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) on a pitch count, it is possible that Stribling takes advantage and sees a handful of targets in his regular-season debut. The uncertainty of his role and workload this early in the season calls for fantasy managers to exercise caution, however, and keep the rookie on the bench. Stribling ranks as a WR5 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings.
Source: San Francisco 49ers
Source: San Francisco 49ers