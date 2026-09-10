Josh Jacobs Remains on Commissioner's Exempt List
Josh Jacobs on Thursday after he pleaded no contest in court to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, according to Mark Maske of Front Office Sports. "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt list." The NFL will continue to investigate Jacobs, but until his legal process plays out, we might not have a clear picture of how much time he will miss. For now, the 28-year-old will stay on the exempt list and will not be eligible to play in Week 1 this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. He should remain stashed in all fantasy football leagues in the meantime, with MarShawn Lloyd the favorite for RB1 duties in Green Bay for as long as he remains out. Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks should also work in change-of-pace roles, but Lloyd should have the most fantasy upside as an explosive runner out of the backfield. He is currently rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues and should be started in all leagues in the season opener against Minnesota.
Source: Front Office Sports - Mark Maske
Source: Front Office Sports - Mark Maske