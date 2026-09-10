49ers D/ST Faces Serious Challenge In Week 1

Sep 10, 2026, 1:59 PM ET
The San Francisco 49ers' defense is tasked with a tough job in their season opener. On Thursday night, San Francisco faces the Los Angeles Rams, whose offense led the league in points per game (30.0) and yards per game (397.0) last season. In 2025, San Francisco had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL and recorded the fewest sacks in the league (20). Turnovers were also hard to come by, with San Francisco being near the bottom of the league with just six interceptions and not getting their first until Week 8. The 49ers lost defensive lineman Alfred Collins (knee) for the season after the second-year player tore his patellar tendon in practice earlier this week. Potential fill-in James Thompson Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable. San Francisco did not do much to improve their defense in the offseason and is one of the lowest-ranked units in RotoBaller's Week 1 projections. They should not be rostered at this point.--Dan StephensSource: 49ers.com