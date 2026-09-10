Jadarian Price Quiet but Efficient in Week 1
Jadarian Price rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. He also added two receptions for six yards. Price started the game and ran ahead of fellow running back George Holani. The two finished with similar carry counts (10 to eight) and snap shares (48% to 46%). However, Price was the more effective back, with Holani only gaining 29 yards on his carries. The Seahawks' offense was out of sorts for much of this game, but Price still had a couple of explosive runs that were eye-popping. He is clearly the most talented healthy running back on the roster, and Seattle figures to use him more and more as the season progresses. While his overall fantasy output was pedestrian at best, Price was still the clear lead back. With quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) potentially a candidate to miss some time, Seattle may lean on the run even more moving forward. Expect the offense to right the ship sooner rather than later, giving Price plenty of chances to score fantasy points. He draws a juicy matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN