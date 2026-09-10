Eddy Pineiro A Top-12 Kicking Option For Week 1
Eddy Pineiro is ready for his second season with the team. Last year, Pineiro took over the position from Jake Moody after the latter missed three kicks (including two extra points) in last year's season opener. Pineiro went on to be one of the most effective kickers in fantasy football based on fantasy points per game. Not previously known for having a powerful leg, Pineiro went 6-for-7 from beyond 50 yards and was 10-for-10 on field goals between 40 and 49 yards long in 2025. In Week 1, San Francisco opens the season against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne. The Rams have one of the league's top-rated defenses, but even if they slow down the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan's dynamic offense should still be able to move the ball into field goal range and set Pineiro up for some scores. Pineiro is 12th overall at his position in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings and can be safely started.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com