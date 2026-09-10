Kenyon Sadiq Has Integrated Himself into the Offense
Kenyon Sadiq (groin) was an early training camp standout before complications related to offseason hernia surgery caused him to miss significant time, but he was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich told reporters on Thursday that he has integrated himself well into the offense. Sadiq was the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after turning in a historic Combine performance, and he finds himself in a Jets offense well-equipped to take advantage of his dynamic skill set. Reich's offenses have historically featured the tight end position, and the Jets are in need of a secondary pass-catching option behind Garrett Wilson, who led the team with 395 receiving yards in 2025 despite missing 10 games. With Sadiq's injury causing him to go undrafted in many redraft leagues, he profiles as a potential waiver add before Sunday's season opener against the Titans.
Source: Nick Faria
Source: Nick Faria