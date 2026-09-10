Kenny Gainwell Called a "Freak of Nature"
Kenny Gainwell "a freak of nature," according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Wirfs also called RB Bucky Irving "a joystick" because of how elusive he can be. Wirfs is very excited about the 1-2 punch that the Bucs have in the running game this year in new coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme. Even in a new offense in 2026, the 27-year-old Gainwell was a popular mid-round target in point-per-reception leagues this year after he caught an eye-opening 73 passes on 85 targets for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games last year in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gainwell also had a career-high 114 rushing attempts for 537 yards and a career-high-tying five rushing touchdowns. While fantasy managers should not necessarily expect Gainwell to match his passing-game production from 2025, he should at least be a strong weekly RB3/flex option for his pass-catching prowess, and he could be busy right away in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could force the Bucs to pass more than they would like.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman