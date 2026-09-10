Chris Godwin Jr. Receives Praise From his QB
Baker Mayfield said on Thursday that wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. "looks like the best version" of himself that he has seen yet, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Even with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans moving to San Francisco this offseason in free agency, Godwin, 30, was not a sexy pick in fantasy football drafts. The former third-rounder in 2017 from Penn State has only played in 16 combined games in the last two years due to injuries. However, when healthy, he will continue to be a key target for Mayfield in a new-look offense led by coordinator Zac Robinson. Godwin averaged just 10.9 yards per catch and had two touchdowns in nine games in 2025, but he has four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and could be in for a rebound in 2026 if he can stay on the field. His Week 1 outlook against the Cincinnati Bengals is strong, even with Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) looking likely to suit up after dealing with injuries at the end of training camp. In PPR leagues especially, Godwin could be a sneaky WR3/flex this year with excellent chemistry with Mayfield.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith