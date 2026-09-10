Rome Odunze Limited Again on Thursday
Rome Odunze (calf) was listed as limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to the team. With two limited sessions to begin Week 1 preparation, Odunze is still up in the air to play in the season opener this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to be cleared to play this weekend. If he is limited or out on Sunday, Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas would have a path to elevated roles alongside Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Odunze, the ninth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Washington, had a career-high six touchdowns in 12 regular-season games in his sophomore campaign in 2025, but he was limited with a concerning foot injury that he says is in the rearview mirror. He is shaping up as more of a WR3/flex option to begin the 2026 season if he plays against the Panthers. Check back for Odunze's final injury status on Friday.
Source: Bears Communications
Source: Bears Communications