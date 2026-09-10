Tyreek Hill Only a Deep-League Stash for Now
Tyreek Hill (knee) is still sitting on plenty of waiver wires, with his Yahoo roster rate at 4%. There is at least a little more reason to watch him now. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Wednesday that doctors have recommended Hill wait until sometime in October before trying to come back, but he also said teams have shown interest after seeing recent video of Hill running and cutting. That does not make Hill a usable fantasy option anytime soon. He is 32, still unsigned, and coming back from a left-knee dislocation with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. Hill had 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games before the injury last season. There are still a lot of hurdles here, and even a signing would not mean an immediate fantasy role. But in deeper leagues with an open bench spot, Hill is worth stashing before there is a team attached to his name. Managers in shallower formats can keep watching the situation instead.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller