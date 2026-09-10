Cade Otton an Intriguing Tight End Streamer in Week 1
Cade Otton recorded 59 catches for 572 yards and one touchdown on 81 targets. While the 27-year-old does not profile as a consistent fantasy producer, he enters 2026 as the clear top receiving tight end in Tampa and may have an opportunity to see increased usage in the early portion of the season. Buccaneers wideouts Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are dealing with lingering injuries that limited their availability throughout the summer. While both players logged full practices on Wednesday, Tampa Bay could look to manage their workloads early on. Otton also has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who fielded one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2025. As a deep-league streamer, Otton could have some appeal on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller