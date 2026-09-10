Nicholas Singleton Still Worth Stashing Despite Crowded Backfield
Nicholas Singleton is still only 3% rostered on Yahoo, but this is a pretty deep stash. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are clearly ahead of him, and Tennessee's latest depth chart lists Singleton with Julius Chestnut on the third line. He did not do much to change that in preseason, either. The fifth-round rookie finished with 57 yards on 15 carries and caught two passes for 18 yards. There is still something worth watching here. Singleton is 6-foot, 219 pounds and caught 102 passes during his Penn State career, so he has more to his profile than just early-down work. But the path is crowded, and RotoBaller has him at RB84 for Week 1 against the Jets. Singleton is not someone to start, and he does not need to be rostered in normal-sized leagues. If benches are deep and managers can afford to wait on a back who may need an injury ahead of him, though, he is worth a stash.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller