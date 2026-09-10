Freddie Freeman Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Freddie Freeman (knee) was held out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest due to a bothersome right knee, but a stint on the injured list is "absolutely not" on the table for him, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. However, it is not a guarantee that Freeman will be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Miami against the Marlins after a scheduled day off on Thursday. Freeman's offense has taken a hit recently while he plays through his knee issue, as he has one hit in his last 18 at-bats while going hitless with three strikeouts as the designated hitter on Tuesday. The veteran left-handed slugger has just one home run in his last 53 games and has a .718 OPS over the last two months despite hitting .298. "Freddie does a really good job of hitting against his front side, and then when you can't do that with your front side, your right knee, then you're compromised," Roberts said. "I see there's a lot more swing and miss the last few days. That's just not who he is." The rough recent stretch has dropped the 36-year-old former MVP's line on the season to .297/.375/.453 with an .828 OPS, 16 homers, 66 RBI, 72 runs scored, and seven steals. The Dodgers' primary goal will be to have Freeman healthy and clicking for the start of the postseason in October.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya