Michael Soroka Activated on Wednesday
Michael Soroka (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The 29-year-old had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since August 22. Soroka has pitched well when healthy this season, entering play on Wednesday with an 8-4 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 95 1/3 innings (18 starts). However, Soroka was used out of the bullpen on Wednesday and may not work as a traditional starter down the stretch of the season. With Arizona battling tooth and nail for a Wild Card spot in the National League, the team may be looking to build him back up to a full starter's workload at the big-league level. If/when Soroka rejoins the Diamondbacks starting rotation, he profiles as a quality starting pitcher option for fantasy managers down the stretch.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks