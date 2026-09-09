Zac Gallen Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday Against Royals
Zac Gallen (elbow) from the 60-day injured list, and he will make his return to the starting rotation for Wednesday's matchup on the road against the hosting Kansas City Royals. The 31-year-old veteran will rejoin the big-league roster as the D-backs continue their push for the final wild-card spot in the National League over the final few weeks of the regular season. Gallen has been sidelined for the last two months due to inflammation in his right elbow, and although the matchup is a tasty one in KC in his return, fantasy managers will not be running to the waiver wire to pick him up to start him on Wednesday. Before going on the IL, Gallen was struggling in 2026 for the Snakes, going 3-9 with a career-worst 6.34 ERA (5.31 FIP) and 1.56 WHIP with 61 strikeouts and 31 walks in 98 innings across 19 starts in his eighth year in the majors. Despite his return to the big-league roster, Gallen is currently rostered in only 27% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks