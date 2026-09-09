Jac Caglianone Still Out on Wednesday
Jac Caglianone (elbow) remains sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium, according to MLB.com. John Rave will make the start in right field and will bat seventh for the Royals against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen, who is making his return from the injured list. Caglianone is dealing with a flexor strain in his left elbow and will miss a fourth straight start for the Royals. If he is not ready to return to the starting nine for Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox after another day off on Friday, the Royals may consider moving him to the injured list. That would be really bad timing for fantasy managers who are in the playoffs right now, as the 23-year-old left-handed slugger has turned into a must-start power bat in KC in his first full MLB season in 2026. Caglianone is currently hitting .283/.331/.494 on the season with an .825 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases across his 474 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com