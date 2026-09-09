Gunnar Henderson Out With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Gunnar Henderson (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, according to MLB.com. Jackson Holliday is making the start at shortstop for the O's and is hitting fifth against Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin. Henderson will take a seat on Wednesday after fouling a ball off his foot in Tuesday's game against Cleveland. With Baltimore having a day off for travel on Thursday, fantasy managers should expect Henderson to return to the starting nine in Toronto for Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. Henderson has 22 home runs on the season, but otherwise he has been a disappointment again for fantasy managers after his breakout 2024 campaign in which he hit 37 home runs, drove in 92 runs, and stole 21 bases in 159 games played. He enters play on Wednesday with a .219/.303/.395 slash line with a career-worst .698 OPS, 22 homers, 57 RBI, 10 steals, and 83 runs scored across 145 games and 647 plate appearances. Henderson has really struggled since the second half, hitting .208/.322/.376 with five homers, nine doubles, three triples, 14 RBI, 28 runs, three steals, 27 walks, and 41 strikeouts in 49 games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com