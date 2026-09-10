Hector Rodriguez a High-Upside Power Bat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Hector Rodriguez is hitting .266/.324/.457 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss is a red flag in the 22-year-old's profile, as he's struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances. With middling barrel (7.7%) and hard-hit (33.8%) rates, Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics at the big-league level are not amazing either. However, the young outfielder put up monster power numbers in the minors this season before getting promoted, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances at Triple-A. He's also taken over as the Reds' everyday right fielder and should get an extended run to prove himself as the season winds to a close. Fantasy managers in search of power upside on the waiver wire may want to target Rodriguez.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller