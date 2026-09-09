Adley Rutschman Received Cortisone Injection, Expected to Return on Friday
Adley Rutschman (elbow) received a cortisone injection in his right elbow on Monday and that the team expects him to be back in the lineup on Friday, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. It's not yet clear exactly what Rutschman is dealing with in his elbow, but it appears that the 28-year-old will likely be managing the issue in the immediate future. Across 359 plate appearances split between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles this season, Rutschman is hitting .237/.315/.424 with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, and 39 runs scored. Rutschman has been on a hot streak in recent games despite the elbow injury, logging seven hits and three home runs across his last 24 plate appearances. Without him, Boston has deployed both Connor Wong and Mickey Gasper behind the plate.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey