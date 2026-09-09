Jake Bauers Still Dealing With Shin Splints
Jake Bauers (shin) remains out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the division-rival Chicago Cubs at American Family Field while he manages shin splints, per MLB.com. Andrew Vaughn is starting at first base for the Brew Crew and will bat cleanup against Cubs veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman. It will be the third straight game that Bauers has been held out of as he continues to deal with shin splints. But with another day off coming on Thursday for travel, fantasy managers could get the left-handed slugger back for Friday's series opener versus the division-rival Cincinnati Reds. Check back then. The 30-year-old veteran has had a breakout year in 2026 with Milwaukee, slashing .268/.395/.490 with an .884 OPS, 24 home runs, 78 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across his 429 at-bats. Bauers hit .295 in 24 games in August, but he has struggled so far in September, going 2-for-17 with a homer, two RBI, 12 walks, and seven strikeouts in eight games. The Brewers' priority will be to have Bauers at 100% for the start of the playoffs in October.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com