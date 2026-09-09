Maikel Garcia Slated to Start Rehab Assignment on Thursday
Maikel Garcia (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, per a team announcement. It's been a bit of a lost year so far for Garcia, who has been limited to just 309 plate appearances in 2026 due to hamstring and hand injuries. However, it appears that the 26-year-old is working towards a return before the end of the regular season. Across 666 plate appearances in 2025, Garcia hit .286 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 81 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. Upon his return from a hamstring injury, Garcia may not be overly aggressive on the basepaths. Still, he profiles as an asset for fantasy managers as a run producer and a source of batting average when he's on the field.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals