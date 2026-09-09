Willson Contreras Set to Begin Rehab Assignment on Friday
Willson Contreras (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Friday, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Contreras has been on the 10-day injured list since late August, but it appears he is making progress toward a return and could be back with Boston on Sunday or Monday. Contreras was having an excellent season before the injury, hitting .274/.384/.516 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 517 plate appearances. Once he returns to the big leagues, Contreras profiles as a must-start first base option for fantasy managers.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey