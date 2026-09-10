Tarik Skubal Could Receive Massive 10-Year Deal in Free Agency
Tarik Skubal, who will turn 30 years old in November, could get double the $245 million deal that former right-hander Stephen Strasburg received on a seven-year deal in free agency from the Washington Nationals if there is no salary cap after the 2026 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Skubal shook off an early-season elbow injury and has a 7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 2.93 ERA since returning. He has not missed a beat and has been elite, which means that some team will pay an exorbitant amount for potentially a 10-year contract to secure the services of Skubal. However, barely a handful of teams are interested in paying $50 million a year for 33 starts, so Skubal will continue to be at the heart of the salary-cap debate with a potential lockout coming in 2027. The two-time Cy Young winner has a high-90s fastball and pairs it with a changeup that is among the best pitches in the league. In seven starts since being acquired by the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline in early August, Skubal has gone 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA (2.54 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 10 walks in 43 innings.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan