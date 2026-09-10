Drake Baldwin a High-End Catcher Option Amid Second-Half Surge
Drake Baldwin has emerged as one of the best-hitting backstops in baseball this season, slashing .276/.353/.452 with 23 home runs, 71 RBI, 77 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 544 plate appearances. After a red-hot start to the season, Baldwin missed about a month after suffering an oblique strain in May and then battled through an extended slump upon his return, recording just three hits across 50 plate appearances in June. However, the 25-year-old has gotten back to his normal self since then, hitting .306 across 225 plate appearances since the All-Star break. The Braves also frequently deploy Baldwin as their designated hitter on days when he's not behind the plate, which helps keep his legs fresh and keeps him in the lineup on an everyday basis. Entering the final few weeks of the year, Baldwin remains an elite catcher option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller