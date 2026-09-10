Jacob Misiorowski Remains an Elite Starting Pitcher Option
Jacob Misiorowski is the runaway favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award in 2026, as he's recorded a 14-5 record with a 1.95 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 236 strikeouts across 161 1/3 innings (27 starts). The 24-year-old had a rare off-night at Wrigley Field on September 2, allowing five earned runs across four innings against the Chicago Cubs. However, Misiorowski bounced back against the Cubs in his most recent outing on Tuesday, allowing just one earned run while striking out nine across 6 1/3 innings. The young right-hander is averaging 100.5 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a ridiculous 38.3% strikeout rate for the year. Misiorowski has also limited free passes (6.7% walk rate) and power, allowing opposing hitters to log just a 3.3% barrel rate. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, Misiorowski remains an elite starting pitching option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller