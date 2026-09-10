A.J. Ewing Remains a Priority Speed Target on the Waiver Wire
A.J. Ewing is hitting .252/.322/.370 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's power has dried up in the second half of the season, as he's hit just one home run across 208 plate appearances since the All-Star break. Ewing's 25.4% strikeout rate is also a bit higher than is ideal, particularly given his power profile. However, Ewing's 9.2% walk rate allows him to get on base with enough consistency to get to his speed, which is his main appeal for fantasy managers. After going just nine for his first 15 as a base stealer in the big leagues, Ewing has been caught just twice in his last 16 attempts. For fantasy managers in need of speed, Ewing profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller