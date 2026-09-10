Masyn Winn Expects to Return on Friday
Masyn Winn (thumb), who was scratched from Wednesday's starting lineup with more soreness in his left thumb after returning from the injured list on Tuesday, expects to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox at home, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Fantasy managers should not be expecting much from the 24-year-old shortstop the rest of the way after he returned from a left-thumb fracture this week. The former second-rounder in 2020 has had a disappointing season overall on offense, slashing just .236/.312/.323 with a .635 OPS, only five home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 49 runs scored across his 436 at-bats. Manager Oliver Marmol said that Winn's availability for the final few weeks of the regular season in 2026 will be a "daily basis" decision, so he might not even be playing regularly. Winn has been even worse in the second half, hitting .218 (26-for-119) with a homer, seven doubles, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, three steals, 15 walks, and 35 strikeouts in 36 games played.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold