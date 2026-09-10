Cristopher Sanchez Notches 17th Win in Shaky Outing on Wednesday
Cristopher Sanchez picked up his 17th win of the season on Wednesday despite not having his best stuff, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out just three across six innings in his team's 11-7 win over the Houston Astros. Sanchez has been one of the better pitchers in baseball for the majority of 2026, recording a 17-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 210 strikeouts across 187 1/3 innings (30 starts). However, the 29-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch of late, relative to his lofty standards. Across his last 25 2/3 innings (four starts), Sanchez has allowed 26 hits and 13 earned runs. He's been less dominant in the second half of the season than he was in the first, as his K-BB rate has dropped from 22.7% to 19.4% and his WHIP has increased from 1.19 to 1.27. Sanchez remains a must-start pitcher, but fantasy managers may want to temper expectations slightly down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller