Braxton Ashcraft Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Braxton Ashcraft (arm) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 7) with discomfort in his right arm and recalled right-hander Antwone Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. If Ashcraft returns after his 15 days are up on the IL, he will have just enough time to make one more start in 2026, but the Pirates surely will not be rushing him back. Most likely, we have seen Ashcraft make his last start of the season last Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he allowed three earned runs. The 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2018 was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his second year in the big leagues, and he has gone 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA (3.50 FIP), 1.09 WHIP, and 173:35 K:BB in 165 1/3 innings pitched across 28 starts. It has been a nice breakout season for Ashcraft, but he is now unlikely to help anyone in the fantasy postseason.
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates