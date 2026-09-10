Bo Bichette Could be a Coin Flip to Opt Out of his Contract
Bo Bichette is the trickiest decision in the free-agent class in terms of deciding to opt out of the final two years of his deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Mets owe Bichette $84 million over the next two years, but if Bichette opts out, he will receive a $5 million buyout and hit the free-agent market again as he heads into his age-29 season in 2027. Passan thinks that Bichette will ultimately opt out and hope that the mediocrity of the rest of the free-agent class will help him stand out, but "it's genuinely a coin flip." The 28-year-old former second-round pick in 2016 by the Toronto Blue Jays got off to an ice-cold start in Queens at the plate, but he has turned it around and is currently sporting a .265/.317/.399 slash line with a .716 OPS, 16 home runs, 73 RBI, 71 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 144 games across 622 plate appearances. Bichette has been much better since the All-Star break, hitting .286 (54-for-189) with a .794 OPS, and he also went 29-for-100 (.290) with four homers, seven doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 26 games in August.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan