Bryce Young a Risky Streaming Option for Week 1
Bryce Young is available in most leagues heading into Week 1, with his Yahoo roster rate sitting at 13%. There was progress last season, but fantasy managers still had to live with some rough weeks. Young finished as the QB19 after throwing for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns in 16 games, while adding 216 yards and two scores on the ground. Only four of those 16 games went over 200 passing yards. One of them was a huge one, a 448-yard, three-touchdown game against Atlanta. That is pretty much the issue with Young right now. The ceiling showed up, but not often enough. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are all back, so the supporting cast is familiar, and Young opens at home against Chicago. RotoBaller has him at QB30 for Week 1, which tells you where the trust level is. He belongs on rosters in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. In one-QB formats, Young is more of a risky streamer or bench stash than someone managers need to rush out and add.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller