Aaron Rodgers Only Belongs on the Radar in Two-QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers is still available in most leagues, and there is not much reason for one-QB managers to change that before Week 1. Rodgers was efficient enough last season, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts. Pittsburgh also gives him a better-looking receiver group with DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson all listed as starters. The fantasy problem is the same one it has been for a while. Rodgers added only 61 rushing yards and one touchdown in 2025, leaving him dependent on passing volume and touchdowns to keep pace with more mobile quarterbacks. He is rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues and sits at QB28 in the current Week 1 rankings. That is enough to make him useful depth in Superflex or two-QB formats. In standard one-QB leagues, he can stay on the wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller