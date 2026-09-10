Ashton Jeanty Feels "Really Good" Ahead of Week 1
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) said he feels "really good" and is "super excited" to play in the Week 1 season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Jeanty injured his ankle in an Aug. 23 training camp practice, but he returned to a full practice on Wednesday and practiced again on Thursday, putting him on track to play against the Dolphins this weekend to kick off the 2026 season. "I knew it wasn't anything too bad, even though I couldn't put pressure on my foot," Jeanty said Thursday -- his first time speaking to reporters since the injury. "I figured it wouldn't be anything that's too long-term." Jeanty will be the Raiders' RB1 again this year in what is expected to be an improved offense under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but impressive rookie Mike Washington Jr. will also be involved, and he could have a bigger role than usual in Week 1 if the Raiders choose to ease Jeanty in following his ankle injury. As long as Jeanty is active for Sunday's game in Vegas, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups in the season opener.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden