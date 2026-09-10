Is James Conner Worth Stashing in Deeper Leagues?
James Conner (foot) enters the 2026 season on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the year. The 31-year-old is still working his way back from the devastating foot injury that ended his 2025 season in Week 3. The running back room in Arizona looks much different now than it did when Conner was last healthy, as the team added veteran Tyler Allgeier and rookie phenom Jeremiyah Love (ankle) over the offseason. Even once Conner gets healthy, there's no guarantee that he will see fantasy-relevant playing time. However, the veteran running back remained a productive player in his last full season, recording over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns across 16 games in 2024. In deeper league formats, Conner could be worth stashing in a bench or IR spot in case he steps into a regular role upon his return.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller