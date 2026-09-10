Tua Tagovailoa Dealing With Oblique Injury
Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was added to the injury report on Thursday with an oblique injury, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Tagovailoa was listed as limited on Thursday's report. During the open period of Thursday's practice, Tagovailoa was seen touching his back before sitting down on the field during individual drills. The Falcons already announced that Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will not be active for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, so if Tagovailoa cannot play, it will likely be Cooper Rush making the start under center for the Falcons in the season opener. Tagovailoa joined the Falcons this offseason hoping for a new start after the Dolphins cut him after a disappointing 2025 campaign in which he was benched late in the year. Tua also dealt with back spasms early in training camp, so it seems more unlikely that he will be able to recover in just a couple of days and start on Sunday. This new injury could threaten Tagovailoa's chances of ever starting a game for the Falcons in 2026.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney