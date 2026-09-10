Another Day of Full Practice for Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers (knee) practiced fully again on Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh told Connor Hughes of SNY. Although Nabers has put in two full practices this week, Harbaugh was non-committal on Wednesday when asked if the former first-rounder would be active for the Sunday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. All signs are pointing to Nabers playing in the season opener on Sunday Night Football, but he will still be a risky starting option in fantasy lineups with the potential for the Giants to put him on a snap count in his first game back after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in Week 4 of last season. Nabers showed in his rookie season that he has high-end WR1 upside when he is fully healthy, but with the potential for limited involvement on Sunday night, fantasy managers should be treating him as more of a low-end WR2 than a WR1 in his first game of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old from LSU had a 109-1,204-7 line on 170 targets in 2024 with the Giants before playing in just four games in 2025.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes