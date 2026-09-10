Alec Pierce Limited Again on Thursday
Alec Pierce (heel) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as the team prepares for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the team. Pierce started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list after having cleanup surgery on his ankle, but it is a heel injury that has him up in the air to play this weekend versus Baltimore. If Pierce can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he should be cleared from the final injury report for Week 1. When healthy, Pierce will be a major part of Indy's passing game in 2026 after they signed him to a four-year, $114 million contract extension in March. His role should grow with Michael Pittman Jr. out of the picture, and he has already proven over the last two years that he can be a productive big-play wideout for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old has led the NFL in each of the last two years in yards per catch, and he had 1,003 receiving yards with six touchdowns in 15 games in 2025. Pierce is shaping up as a boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy going into Week 1 if he is active against Baltimore.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts