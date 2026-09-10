Sean Tucker Bumps Up to Limited Practice on Thursday
Sean Tucker (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as limited, per the team's official website. Tucker, who was close to being cut from the 53-man roster to begin the 2026 regular season, has been hampered by a hamstring injury of late and could be questionable to play in Week 1 on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He may need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to be cleared from the final injury report. However, even if Tucker is active for the season opener this weekend, fantasy managers in deeper formats are going to want to stay away from him as the RB3 behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The former undrafted free agent out of Syracuse has shown flashes of his upside in his three NFL seasons, but ultimately he has not been able to get out of a depth role. Tucker averaged 5.1 yards per carry on his 86 rushing attempts last year while scoring a career-high seven rushing touchdowns in 17 games, but he has averaged just 3.4 yards per tote in his 45 games (zero starts). He is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Buccaneers.com
Source: Buccaneers.com