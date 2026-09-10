Keaton Mitchell Stays Limited on Thursday
Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) remained limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, according to the team. Mitchell may have to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to be cleared to suit up in the Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. If Mitchell is cleared to suit up, he will be part of a committee backfield in L.A. that includes Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal, and he could have limited snaps coming off his hamstring injury. It all amounts to Mitchell lining up as a hard-to-trust RB4/flex in much deeper leagues. The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent out of East Carolina has some explosiveness and big-play ability to his game, but he has played in only 26 games (two starts) in his first three years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens due to injury issues. Mitchell is a viable handcuff for Hampton managers and is currently rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, but he is a tough sell as a Week 1 starter if he plays. Check back on Friday to find out Mitchell's final Week 1 injury status.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers