LeQuint Allen Jr. Upgrades to Limited Practice
LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) upgraded to a limited practice on Thursday after he was held out in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to the team. It is a positive for Jacksonville's RB depth heading into the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but Allen is still not guaranteed to be active this weekend, and he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to be cleared to play. In a new-look Jags backfield in 2026, Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. figure to split most of the work, although when healthy, Allen should have a bigger pass-catching role than he did as a rookie in 2025. The 22-year-old former seventh-rounder from Syracuse only had 23 rushing attempts last year for 94 yards while catching 10 of his 11 targets for 54 yards as a receiver in 17 regular-season games. Even if Allen is active on Sunday against Cleveland, he should be on the bench in deep PPR leagues. He is currently not rostered at all in Yahoo leagues.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars