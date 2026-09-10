Cam Ward a Year 2 Breakout Candidate Entering 2026?
Cam Ward put together an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2025, completing 59.8% of his pass attempts for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 17 games. If Ward's production does not take a step forward in 2026, he should remain off the radar of fantasy managers in the majority of league formats. However, Ward should have a much better offensive ecosystem around him in his second NFL season. The Titans used the fourth overall pick this past April on wide receiver Carnell Tate, signed veteran slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, and brought in former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator. In deeper league formats, Ward could be worth stashing off the waiver wire in case he emerges as a breakout quarterback in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller