Jeremiyah Love Limited Again on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was listed as limited in the team's practice on Thursday for the second straight day with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered early in the preseason, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. Love, the third overall pick in April's draft out of Notre Dame, has been making progress, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Love is cleared to take on the Bolts in what will be his NFL debut, he could take a back seat in Arizona's backfield to Tyler Allgeier, which will make him a volatile play for fantasy managers. For now, you should consider Love as a low-end RB2 option this weekend if he is cleared to play. He has clear three-down upside and the potential to be one of the best all-around RBs in the NFL, but it might take a bit to get there. The Cardinals are not going to force volume on him early on after adding Allgeier in free agency.
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack