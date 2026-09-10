Sam Darnold has Unusual Strain, Timetable Remains TBD
Sam Darnold (hip) has an unusual muscle strain in his hip area that he suffered on the first offensive drive of Wednesday's season-opening win over the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. There is no consideration at this point of putting Darnold on Injured Reserve, but his timetable for a return remains to be determined. Reports earlier suggested that the Seahawks "dodged a bullet" with Darnold's right-hip injury, but he might not be out of the woods yet. The 29-year-old signal-caller is expected to miss the Week 2 contest against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but if he recovers nicely, he could be in play for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 27. Still, the consensus is that Darnold avoided a long-term injury. Until he can return, backup Drew Lock will be thrust into starting duties for the Seahawks. In Week 2 versus the Cardinals, he should only be a fantasy streaming option in deep two-QB superflex formats.
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero