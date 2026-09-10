Corbin Carroll to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Corbin Carroll's (back) MRI exam and that he will return to the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers. Carroll did not play in the team's last two games against the Kansas City Royals due to discomfort in his lower back, but after his testing did not show anything concerning, he is on track to return for the start of a weekend series against Texas. The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder continues to offer five-category upside for fantasy managers, which makes him a must-start when he is available, but Carroll hit .234 (25-for-107) with an .815 OPS in 29 games in August, and he had gone just 2-for-22 (.136) with no walks and eight strikeouts in six games to start September before his back injury. Fantasy managers playing for a championship are hoping that Carroll can get things turned around quickly this weekend and into next week after dealing with a minor back injury of late. Overall, Carroll is slashing .240/.334/.466 with an even .800 OPS, 19 home runs, a league-high 16 triples, 61 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 85 runs scored across 141 games and 608 plate appearances in his fifth year in the majors.
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro