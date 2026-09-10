Aroldis Chapman Continues to Defy Father Time
Aroldis Chapman has not pitched like a 38-year-old in 2026. The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner has been fantastic in the ninth inning for the BoSox in his second year with the team and his 17th in the big leagues, going 3-4 with a 2.03 ERA (2.52 FIP), a 1.13 WHIP, 33 saves, and a 65:20 K:BB in 48 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The Cuban southpaw has been even better in the second half of the season, with a 1.80 ERA, only eight walks, 29 strikeouts, and 14 saves in 20 innings pitched. He has converted 17 straight save chances since his last blown save on June 28 against the division-rival New York Yankees. Since the beginning of August, Chapman has a 3.00 ERA (3.35 FIP) with only three walks, 16 strikeouts, one win, and seven saves in 12 innings pitched. Chapman has only blown two of his 35 save chances this year for the Red Sox, and he has been a big reason why they are in the mix for a wild-card spot in the American League down the stretch in the 2026 season.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference