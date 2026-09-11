Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Ryan Flournoy to a one-year extension worth up to $6 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Flournoy is coming off a career year as the No. 3 wide receiver in Dallas. The 26-year-old finished the 2025 season with 40 catches, 475 yards, and four touchdowns, producing in a big way despite operating behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the pecking order. The Cowboys' offense showed that it can support a very high passing volume, so we'd expect Flournoy to remain in a fantasy-relevant role this upcoming season. He should be rostered in all 14+ team leagues, as well as some deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz