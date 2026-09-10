De'Zhaun Stribling Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) has been ruled out with an ankle injury after he was taken to the locker room on a cart. Stribling suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter and immediately fell to the ground and needed help getting off the field. It is currently being ruled an ankle injury; however, fantasy managers will want to keep paying attention to any additional updates as the evening goes on. Prior to exiting, Stribling did not see any targets in his few quarters of action. Demarcus Robinson will likely be next in line for additional targets as Stribling misses time.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner