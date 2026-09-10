Walker Kessler Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Walker Kessler (shoulder) said the surgery that ended his 2025-26 season after five games was a long time coming, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Actually, I injured it back in college," Kessler said. "And then I was playing with it for a while. And then last year, it got a little worse." The 25-year-old enters his first season in Los Angeles healthy after signing a four-year, $130 million deal. Kessler was off to a strong start before the torn labrum, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks on 70.3 percent shooting. As Luka Doncic's preferred lob threat and rim protector, Kessler has a clean path to boards, blocks, and elite field-goal percentage if the shoulder holds up.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin